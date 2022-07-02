Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Hundreds of NHS workers and supporters have marched through Leeds city centre asking for billions more in funding, an above inflation pay increase for staff and expanding the capacity of the service.

Organisers of "keep our NHS public" say the service is in crisis.

Dr John Puntis, a retired Consultant Paediatrician, said there are 6.3 million people on the waiting list and it's getting longer.

He said:"It's predicted that will be short of 19,000 GPS in another five years. I mean, there is a real crisis and it's pointless saying the NHS has had more money than ever before. Now that might be one P more on his budget with more money. The question is what are the demands on the service and how can those be met?"

A rally took place on the Town Hall steps

Before the march there was a rally outside Leeds Town Hall. Many of those who had gathered had personal reasons for offering their support.

One campaigner said: "It just is really strained at the moment. I think more money needs to be pumped into it."

While another said: "We all kind of believed in an NHS for everyone And we're worried that that is not becoming the situation and we want to fight for our colleagues and have a fair and safe access."

The Department for Health said in a statement:" NHS staff received a three per cent pay increase last year and the government is investing a record £39 billion in health and care services over the next three years, and we are on track to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030 to transform services for local communities. "

Gilda Peterson, from Keep Our NHS Public Leeds, said: "We clapped for them a few months ago and now I think the public is turning a little bit because they are so frustrated with the GP's and with everybody else and we're saying it's not their fault.

" If you want a, First-Class Health Service, even as good as other countries with the same facilities as Germany and France, we're way down below. You know, if you want a First-Class Health Service, you have to pay for it."

The march may be over but organisers say the fight goes on to ensure the NHS is ready for anyone when they need it.