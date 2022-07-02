A teenager has been charged over a crash on the M606, near Bradford, which left three people dead.

It happened on 13 June when a Ford Transit van was in a head-on collision with a taxi, while travelling along the southbound carriageway at around 10.45pm.

Taxi driver Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 48, of Huddersfield both died in the crash. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The driver of the taxi Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 48, of Huddersfield died.

Kyden Leadbeater, 18, from Bradford, who was a passenger in the van, also died.

Two other people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.A police spokesperson said: "The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, robbery, theft of motor vehicle and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place."

The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 4 July.

