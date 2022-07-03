Stars of the Railway Children sequel - The Railway Children Return - did in fact return to where it all began, Keighley in West Yorkshire, for the World Premiere of the film.

Jenny Agutter - who featured in the original 1970s classic, based on the E. Newsbit novel - was joined by Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay. They took a ride on a steam train at the Worth Valley Railway before attending the premiere screening at the town's heritage cinema.

The family classic was about three children forced by circumstance to move with their mother to a cottage in Yorkshire and have adventures involving steam trains.

Jenny returned to play the mum in a 2000 TV movie version, and is now back as her original character, 40 years older and as a grandmother, in this sparky sequel imagining a new generation of railway children.

Leading ladies Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter

The actor said she was delighted to be back.

"I come up here a lot, in my childhood and later and obviously in making both the television and the film obviously in making the film and returning, everything feels the same, the same people on the railways, the same volunteers there, so it's very, very lovely to return."

Co-star Sheridan Smith, who is from Epworth in North Lincolnshire agreed.

"It's so nice to be back up North, I've got to be honest, everything is in London now but to

be here, with this beautiful scenery and just the people are so friendly, like everyone who has turned out today, it's such a joy."

Play Brightcove video

The film is in cinemas from July 15th