A teenage boy has pleaded guilty to causing a motorway crash which left three people dead.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on the M606 in West Yorkshire last month.

He was aged 15 when he drove a stolen van which crashed head-on into a taxi as it travelled the wrong way along the southbound carriageway, near Bradford, at around 10.45pm on 13 June.

Emergency services were called to the M606 at around 10.45pm.

The incident happened after the van failed to stop for police.

Taxi driver Sohail Ali, 28, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene. Kyden Leadbeater, 18, who was a passenger in a van, died in hospital a day later.

Sohail Ali and Simon McHugh were in a taxi that was hit by a van on the M606. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The teenager was also charged with dangerous driving, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and threatening behaviour with an offensive weapon in a public place, but was not asked to enter pleas to those charges when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court.

He will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on 1 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.