A series of rolling road block demonstrations are causing delays on motorways in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire including the M62 and M180.

On the M180 to Immingham van and truck drivers are driving at just 15 miles per hour causing delays for commuters.

The "go slow" protests have been organised by a Selby-based group called UK Fuel Action, which is calling on the government to take action over the rising cost of fuel.

Other key motorways like the M62 are also being affected by the protests.

The Government says it understands people are struggling with rising prices but says it has made the biggest cut ever to fuel duty rates.