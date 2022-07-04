Tributes have been paid to a promising teenage footballer following his death in a crash.

Jack Stabler, 17, was a passenger in a car which collided with another vehicle on the B1249 near Driffield. He died at the scene.

An 18-year old man who was injured has been treated at Hull Royal Infirmary.

In a statement, Jack’s family said: "We are all deeply shocked and saddened. Jack was the most wonderful son, grandson, cousin and nephew.

"He was friendly, loving, kind, happy and great fun and loved being with his friends and family. We would like to thank the hundreds of people who have sent messages of support, and we are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch."

Jack, who played for Hessle Sporting Lions Under 17s, recently lifted the East Riding Under 18 Cup with the team.

Jack played his first season of men’s football for Driffield EI. Credit: Men Media

The club said: "It didn’t matter what position he was playing in he always gave 100%.

"He was a pleasure to coach and will be sadly missed by everyone involved in the team, past and present."

Jack had also recently started playing for the men's team at Driffield EI AFC.

The club said: "Local football has sadly lost a young player who had shown tremendous potential and was a credit to himself and his family, both on and off the field.

"No doubt Jack would have been part of the newly-formed club, Great Driffield AFC. RIP Jack."

