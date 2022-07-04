Kalvin Phillips has paid tribute to Leeds United supporters as "the best fans in the world" after leaving the club to join Manchester City.

In an emotional open letter, Phillips also hailed Marcelo Bielsa as "the best manager I have ever come across".

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions, for a fee thought to be in the region of £45million.

Addressing the Elland Road faithful directly, he said: "You are the best fans in the world. I love you all and will miss you."

Phillips was at Leeds for 12 years, having joined at the age of 14, during which time he helped them win promotion to the Premier League and became a fixture in the England squad which made the final of Euro 2020.

In his letter, Phillips says: "I would like to express how much of a privilege it has been to play for this amazing club.

"Since making my debut at 17 it has been a journey any Leeds lad could wish for."

Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City on a six-year contract. Credit: Manchester City

Phillips thanked club owner Andrea Radrizzani, director of football Victor Orta and director Angus Kinnear.

"You guys are a major reason as to why our club is where it is today and where it will go in the future," he said.

But he reserved the highest praise for Bielsa, under whose management Phillips' career went from strength to strength.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Credit: PA

He said: "I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning one special person - Marcelo. The best manager I have ever come across.

"He was a man that gave the club life, he gave the players, and everyone involved in the club belief that we were good enough to return to the premier league after 16 years.

"Not only did you give the club everything, but you also gave me everything I needed to become the person I am today on and off the field."

Phillips said current manager Jesse Marsch was "an unbelievable manager...[but] an even better person".

Phillips concluded his letter by expressing thanks to his fans, who he called "my family".

"I hope you guys understand my decision and will accept that I only want to chase my dreams and test myself against and with the best players on the planet," he said.

"As a young kid I had so many dreams and still do... but playing for you is the one I will never forget.

