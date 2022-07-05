A baby boy has died after falling from the seventh floor of a tower block in Leeds.

The one-year-old fell from a window of the flat at Saville Green in the Burmantofts area.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

The boy was taken to hospital, but his death was confirmed a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating. In a statement, the force said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

Emergency services at the scene on Saville Green.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

An air ambulance was called to the tower block.

Enquiries are ongoing.