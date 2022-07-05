Doncaster man calls 999 hundreds of times in eight hours
South Yorkshire Police have revealed a man made over 100 unnecessary calls to the 999 emergency line in just a few hours.
The 57-year-old made 114 calls on 2 July between 2am and 10:09am.
He has been issued with a police caution over the calls, which happened over a period of just over eight hours.
By ringing 999 and clogging up the system, real life or death calls can be missed.
The police say:
The man admitted the offences and has been ordered to attend a vulnerability assessment meeting to ensure he is supported if required, so future issues to do not occur.