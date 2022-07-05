Doncaster man calls 999 hundreds of times in eight hours

South Yorkshire Police have revealed a man made over 100 unnecessary calls to the 999 emergency line in just a few hours.

The 57-year-old made 114 calls on 2 July between 2am and 10:09am.

He has been issued with a police caution over the calls, which happened over a period of just over eight hours.

By ringing 999 and clogging up the system, real life or death calls can be missed.

The police say:

On average the force control room receives over 900 ‘999’ calls and 1,000 ‘101’ calls a day and it is important that our phone lines are available for call handlers to provide help to those who need it in an emergency. South Yorkshire Police

The man admitted the offences and has been ordered to attend a vulnerability assessment meeting to ensure he is supported if required, so future issues to do not occur.