Skip to content

Doncaster man calls 999 hundreds of times in eight hours

South Yorkshire Police have revealed a man made over 100 unnecessary calls to the 999 emergency line in just a few hours.

The 57-year-old made 114 calls on 2 July between 2am and 10:09am.

He has been issued with a police caution over the calls, which happened over a period of just over eight hours.

By ringing 999 and clogging up the system, real life or death calls can be missed.

The police say:

The man admitted the offences and has been ordered to attend a vulnerability assessment meeting to ensure he is supported if required, so future issues to do not occur.