A play park with just a solitary piece of equipment has been branded "one of the worst" in Lincoln.

Other equipment was removed from the park, on Flaxley Close, after it was broken a number of years ago, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. It has been left with one piece of kit – a rotating pole which users stand on.

Cllr Martin Christopher said: "This could be one of the worst play parks in Lincoln. Something needs to be done to make it more appealing.

"The council-run park for younger children next door has four pieces of equipment and is well-maintained. This has just one piece that older children wouldn't be interested in.

The park is close to a much better equipped play area. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

"It would be great to see some gym equipment here which teenagers could really get into. Unfortunately, it's more often used by dog walkers as a training area.

"I am hoping we can find a way for the council to adopt the area."

It was at least seven years since the other pieces of play equipment were removed, the councillor said.

The park is run by construction company Taylor Wimpey, which built the neighbouring properties.

The developer said that it had been in discussions to replace the equipment.

A spokesperson said: "Following instances of vandalism, we made the decision to remove some damaged equipment from the play area on Flaxley Close in order to make it safe.

"Upon agreement with City of Lincoln Council, we hope to be able to replace the play equipment in due course."

The company said residents were not asked to pay towards the maintenance of the Flaxley Close park.

