Up until now, there may have been no obvious links between Kim Kardashian and the former mining community of Barnsley.

But the reality TV star has been thanked for "putting Barnsley on the map" by wearing a bodysuit with the name of the South Yorkshire town on the bottom.

Kardashian – who has hundreds of millions of followers on social media – raised eyebrows when she was spotted in the outfit during an appearance at a fashion store in Paris.

On the back was a list of place names, with Barnsley at the top.

Kardashian was appearing at a Paris fashion store. Credit: Getty

According to the Daily Mail, the locations were a list of tour dates for a fake band called Speedhunters.

Fashion brand Balenciaga, which made the outfit, created the notional band in 2018 and has previously revealed that the dates are a nod to the birthplaces and birthdays of the company's team members.

Barnsley has featured on the list for several years, but has now been given a profile-raising boost thanks to Kardashian, who is famed the world over for her figure.

Tweeting a "peach" emoji, the official Barnsley Museums account said: "Kim Kardashian walking around with Barnsley on her bottom is not something we expected to be tweeting about today. Thank you @KimKardashian for putting Barnsley on the map."

The account added: "You have made our day by including us!"