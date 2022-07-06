Leeds United sign USA international Tyler Adams

Leeds United have completed the signing of USA international midfielder Tyler Adams for an undisclosed fee from German side RB Leipzig.

The 23 year old has signed a five year deal with the Whites and arrives just two days after fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips left Leeds to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

It will be the third time Adams has played under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch after stints with New York Red Bulls and then Leipzig.

New Leeds United signing Tyler Adams Credit: Leeds United FC

After making his debut for the USA in 2017, Adams has played 30 times for his country, scoring one goal.

Adams made 103 appearances for Leipzig over his two and a half year spell in Germany and becomes Leeds' fifth new signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Brendan Aaronson, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.