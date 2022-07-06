Highways officials have announced the partial reopening of the M62 Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire after long-running repairs.

Lane one of the eastbound carriageway, along with the slip road at junction 37, will open tomorrow, 7 July.

Drivers using the motorway between junctions 36 and 37 have faced delays since April, when a faulty joint was found.

The eastbound carriageway was closed mid-June to enable National Highways to carry out repairs. A contraflow was put in place on the westbound carriageway to allow traffic to travel east.

The bridge had initial work done in March before further problems were found Credit: National Highways

National Highways spokesman Phil Jepps said: "Having this additional lane open to traffic, and the exit slip road, has been extremely important to us.

"While we had hoped to have the additional lane open this morning, it is vital we get this right first time and avoid any further issues with the plates once they have been put in place, minimising any risk of further disruption."

He said the lane should reopen by Thursday evening.

Drivers wanting to leave the M62 eastbound at junction 37 are advised to join lane one of the eastbound carriageway, rather than entering the contraflow, otherwise they will have to continue to junction 38 and turn around.

Mr Jepps added: "Our engineers are now working with our partners, on the motorway and behind the scenes, to have the long-term solution in place as soon as possible."

