After his bombshell resignation as chancellor, Rishi Sunak has kept a low profile, leaving Boris Johnson fighting for his political survival.

The Richmond MP has not been seen since he left Number 11 Downing Street on Tuesday, a decision – along with the resignation of the health secretary Sajid Javid – which hastened calls for the Prime Minister to go.

But, while photographers gathered outside his London flat waiting for Mr Sunak to emerge, his wife did show her face, and took the opportunity to show the media pack some hospitality.

Akshata Murty, 42, brought out a tray of tea and biscuits which she placed on a hastily-constructed table, before disappearing back inside.

Eagle-eyed observers spotted that the heiress, whose father is a billionaire, provided drinks in suitably high-class containers. The designer Emma Lacey mugs are said to retail at £38 each.

Mr Sunak resigned shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening, saying he could no longer remain loyal to the Prime Minister.

Tipped as a potential future leader of the Conservative Party, he told the Prime Minister in a letter: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Since the announcement, Mr Johnson has been hit by a growing number of resignations and mounting calls for him to leave.

Rishi Sunak came under pressure over his wife's non-domicile status. Credit: PA

Mr Sunak and his wife have not been without their own problems in recent months.

He was fined over the partygate controversy e arlier this year and faced criticism after it was revealed that his wife paid £30,000 a year to maintain non-domicile status, meaning she was not liable for UK tax on income earned abroad.

She later gave up her non-dom status.

