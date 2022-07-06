Two people have been arrested after a stabbing in Doncaster city centre.

Police were called at around 3.14am today, 6 July, following reports a man had been attacked on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the attack as attempted murder. Credit: MEN Media

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are in police custody.

Hall Gate and Silver Street were closed while investigations took place.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.

