A woman who was raped as a child by a man from Hull says she has been left "scared" after discovering that her attacker has been released from prison.

Charles Salter was jailed for 12 years in 2015 for crimes described by a judge as "grotesque".

He admitted two counts of raping a girl under 13, two of sexual activity with a child, and one of sexual activity with a child under 13.

But, after serving seven years of his sentence, Salter has been released on licence.

His victim said: " I have finally managed to deal with it all and rebuild my life when I heard he would be getting out. This news has brought it all back and is producing anxiety. I’m scared I might just run into him."

During proceedings in 2015, Hull Crown Court heard how Salter, 55, repeatedly abused the woman when she was aged 12.

He told her she would "get into trouble" if she told others.

At the time Judge Jeremy Richardson told Salter: "You corrupted and debauched that young girl. I forbear to set out the details – they are grotesque."

In a victim personal statement she said: "I felt like I had nothing to live for because of what he was doing."

The woman was contacted by Victim Support about Salter's release, saying she was told he had been taken to a hostel but would then be free to move elsewhere.

She said: "My partner is worried and my mum has shut herself off. It is affecting her badly and the rest of the family is suffering."

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed Salter has been freed but was unable to provide further details about the conditions of his release.

