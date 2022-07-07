Just three weeks before the start of the Championship season, Carlos Corberán has resigned as manager of Huddersfield Town.

Corberán, 39, led the Terriers to a play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest in May after narrowly avoiding relegation in his first season in charge.

Town's chief executive Dean Hoyle said: "I know the timing of this news will come as a real shock to our supporters. We felt the same when Carlos asked to meet Leigh [Bromby] on Wednesday evening and made it clear he would be leaving."

Corberán, who joined from Leeds United two season ago, will be replaced by Danny Schofield for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Yorkshireman Schofield featured 248 times for the Terriers between 1998 and 2008 as they bounced between divisions in the football league.

Danny Schofield scored 39 goals for Huddersfield Town as a player. Credit: PA

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: "Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here."

Huddersfield signed Conor Mahoney and David Kasumu yesterday as they prepare for the start of the Championship season in late July. They begin their season on 29 July at home against relegated Burnley.

