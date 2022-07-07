Leeds United have completed their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, bringing in Colombian international Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord.

Sinisterra has penned a five-year deal at Elland Road on the back of eye-catching form in the Netherlands, where he scored 49 goals in 30 games last season.

The winger arrives for a reported fee of £21.4m, taking Jesse Marsch's spending in this transfer window over the £90m mark.

It comes after the signing of USA international Tyler Adams yesterday in a move to replace the outgoing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

With 14 assists, 23-year-old Sinisterra enjoyed particular success in the Europa Conference League last season, scoring 11 in 18 games as Feyenoord finished runners up to José Mourinho's Roma.

He began his career in his native Colombia with Once Caldas before moving to Europe as a teenager.

He told fans: "I'm very happy to be here in this beautiful historic club, with beautiful fans. I heard a lot of things about the stadium and atmosphere.

"I think one of my characteristics is to make the fans happy with my quality. Hopefully I can do it here at Elland Road."

Sinisterra has already won plaudits for his performances on the continent, named as the Europa Conference League's Young Player of the Season.

While the transfer is subject to international clearance, there aren't expected to be any work permit problems as Sinisterra joins fellow newcomers Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca in West Yorkshire.

