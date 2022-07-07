A man from Lincolnshire has been locked up for the repeated rape of a child.

Nathan Bossley, 20, raped the child on at least three occasions over a period of more than two years.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Bossley, of Allison Avenue, Holbeach, committed the offences between December 27 2019 and May 24 2021.

Bossley was sentenced to eight years in a young offenders' institution and given a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to keep to sex offender notification requirements for life.

Investigating officer, Det Con Helen Morris said: "We know cases like this will disgust the public. But it is really important that we highlight them in order to give reassurance and confidence to other victims."

