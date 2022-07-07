Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing Bradford woman Somaiya Begum have launched a murder investigation after a body was found.

The 20-year-old, of Binnie Street, had not been seen since 26 June.

West Yorkshire Police said a body was found near Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford, at 7.35pm on Wednesday, 6 July.

A scene is in place while forensic examinations continue.

Investigations take place on Fitzwilliam Street, where the body was found. Credit: ITV News

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Somaiya has been informed.

A 52-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Two other men and a woman who were arrested are on bail.

As well as investigations on Binnie Street, police had been carrying out inquiries on Thornbury Road, where a forensic tent was erected at an industrial unit.

Investigations were carried out at Thornbury Road.

Miss Begum's disappearance prompted a huge community response.

Speaking to ITV News on Friday local councillor Riaz Ahmed said everyone was "worried".

He said: "It's unusual for Somaiya to be away from home for that length of time.

"The community has been deeply affected. This is not something that happens regularly, it's out of the blue, especially for young women – they are afraid. This is the last thing we want. We don't want anybody in fear and not venturing out."

West Yorkshire Police thanked the community for assisting the investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.