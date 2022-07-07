A man who raped a woman after she lost her friends following New Year's Eve celebrations in Barnsley has been jailed.

Mohammed Elmi Mahamed, 33, approached the 19-year-old at a taxi rank in the early hours of New Year's Day.

She had been out with friends but had lost them earlier in the evening.

Det Con Becky Robinson, of Barnsley CID, said: "Our victim was alone and intoxicated, which made her vulnerable, and Mahamed deliberately targeted her because of this.

"He told her he would take her to her friends, but this was a lie. Instead, he led her to another location where she was subjected to a horrific sexual offence."

After the attack the woman ran back to the town centre, where she found one of her friends.

Det Con Robinson added: "We were able to quickly identify Mahamed from CCTV enquiries and he was arrested the following day, before being charged and remanded in custody until his trial this week."

Mahamed, formerly of Princess Street, Barnsley, denied the attack but was found guilty of rape after a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was jailed for six years and nine months.