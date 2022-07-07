A baby seal found dumped underneath a car in Grimsby has been released back into the wild.

In January Grimsby police discovered the pup, christened "Oreo", in a severely dehydrated state having been picked up deliberately by someone and brought inland.

Believed to be just one-month old when he was discovered, the pup has spent sixth months being nursed back to health at Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary.

Today he was released into the North Sea by sanctuary staff, who had been building up his strength before he was returned to his natural habitat.

He may have even spotted some potential new friends in the distance.

Dennis Drew from the sanctuary said: "Once he entered the water we saw in the distance a couple of seals bobbing their heads up - quite inquisitive.

"We believe obviously they would have had some nice companions to go out with hopefully and make friends quickly."

What should you do if you find a seal on the beach?

The Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary has given this advice to anyone who might come across a seal who they believe could be in distress:

Keep your distance

Put any dogs on a lead

Call a local seal sanctuary for assistance

Seal Sanctuary staff believe that Oreo was carried from the shoreline up to Grimsby town centre

