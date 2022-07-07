Police have made seven arrests after two people were injured in a shooting in Grimsby.

Armed officers were called to Sutcliffe Avenue after reports of a firearms incident on Wednesday evening, 6 July.

Humberside Police said two people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. A cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

The incident sparked a major police response. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson said: "Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and our investigations remain ongoing."

Det Chief Insp Craig Nicholson said: "I’d like to offer reassurance to members of the public and local residents that we believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident with no wider risk to the public.

"Those living in these areas will see an increased number of officers in the area over the coming days carrying out further enquiries and speaking with residents."

In a direct message to residents he added: "We understand an incident of this nature will cause distress to the local community, so if you are concerned, please come to speak to one of our officers who will be able to assist you."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.