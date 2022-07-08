League Two side Bradford City have announced that they will no longer produce a match day programme.

Supporters will now only be able to get their news online, with the club's marketing department citing a "digitally-minded era" as one reason for its decision to ditch the Parader.

A spokesperson said: "We feel as a club it is no longer efficient for us to continue producing a match day programme.

"While The Parader remains a popular product among sections of our supporter base, concerns have grown significantly over its financial viability."

From their 1910 FA Cup win, to promotion to the Premier League in the 1990s and their recent drop down the football pyramid, the Parader has been a fixture for fans arriving at Valley Parade for over a century.

From its inception in 1909, the Parader enjoyed a rich history, providing a platform for club team news as well as local businesses and charities to reach City's fanbase.

Bradford claim that a sharp reduction in sales last season was another factor behind their decision, while they wish to become a more sustainable outfit, moving away from a paper programme.

In June 2018 English Football League clubs voted to end team's obligation to print match day programmes for every game.

With declining sales and increased costs in mind, the vote opened the door for other clubs such as clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Swansea City ceased production.

