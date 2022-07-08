A gunman who shot at a police officer who interrupted a suspected drug deal has been jailed.

Jamie Burke, 30, was cleared of attempted murder after claiming he only wanted to frighten Humberside Police PC Zac Meadows during the incident in Scunthorpe on 26 July last year.

It was only by luck that the officer escaped serious injury, Hull Crown Court heard.

The jury heard that Burke was followed by police after he was spotted acting suspiciously in Scunthorpe.

PC Meadows got out of the vehicle and shouted at Burke to stop so that he could search him, but Burke ran off into Normanby Road.

After a chase, Burke turned and pointed the gun towards the officer, with his finger on the trigger.

PC Meadows believed that Burke would realise that he was a policeman because he had been there a week earlier, when Burke was arrested over different matters.

The officer instinctively raised his hands but Burke fired, narrowly missing him, before putting the gun in a bag and running off.

The scene in Scunthorpe after the shooting. Credit: MEN Media

He was spotted lying on the ground in a nearby garden but then climbed onto the roof of a house. He was later arrested.

PC Meadows said in a statement that he had been "up and down" since the incident and had suffered panic attacks. His confidence had been "knocked massively at work", he said.

Defence barrister Robert Stevenson said Burke claimed he was trying to scare the officer and had no intention of killing him.

"It was not done with the intention to hit or harm the officer," Mr Stevenson said."There was no planning or sophistication to this offence. It was over within a matter of seconds. This was a desperate attempt to get away." Burke, 30, was cleared of attempted murder but convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life. Judge John Thackray QC told him: "It's unlikely that [PC Meadows] will ever fully recover from the psychological effects of your offending. There was a high risk of death."Burke was jailed for 17 years and will be on extended licence of five years after his release from prison.