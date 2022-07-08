Hull man's appeal to help disabled Ukrainian orphans

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Astrid Quinn.

A plumber from Hull is fundraising to help provide a new life to more than 60 disabled Ukrainian children who have been evacuated to an orphanage in Poland.

Lee Ellerker, travelled to the country in April with the charity Hull 4 Ukraine, to deliver aid to refugees, when he first came across the orphanage.

The children had first been found in Kharkiv in Ukriane by aid workers and the orphanage they were staying in had been destroyed by the ongoing conflict.

The children were then transported over the Polish border to Toruń, where they are now being looked after by staff at a new orphanage.

Fundraiser Lee Ellerker, said their journey was "heartbreaking".

"They have absolutely nothing and it's truly heartbreaking." said Lee Ellerker.

"It was a 28 hour drive for them from Kharkiv to Toruń and because the children were so weak after the journey, unfortunately they lost two of the children.

"We were so shocked at how little they had and how poorly these children are.

"The equipment that they have was very sparse, they really do have nothing at all. They were just staring at the ceilings. It was really heartbreaking."

Since his visit to the orphanage, Lee Ellerker has been raising money and collecting donations to take over for the team in charge.

He will be revisiting Toruń on Wednesday (13 July) with a van full of equipment to build a sensory room and redecorate the building.

"With the money we've raised, we're going to go back and build a new sensory room so hopefully the staff can take them there and give them that much needed stimulation.

"We just want to make as much of a difference in these young people's lives as possible."

Lee Ellerker is being supported by the charity Hull 4 Ukraine, which was set up to support refugees fleeing the conflict.

Alan Hardy, the chair of Hull 4 Ukraine said: "It was so sad to see children to be treated so badly, not by the orphanage, but just by life itself.

"There's a video Lee took where they're handing t-shirts out to the children and one of them has such a wonderful reaction, just like he was given the crown jewels.

"And it's that emotional reaction, that comfort and support that I've seen Lee give, that makes me even more keen to do whatever it is we can do to support him."

