Man charged with murder of Bradford woman Somaiya Begum

The body of Somaiya Begum was found on Fitzwilliam Street
Somaiya Begum was missing for 12 days before her body was found. Credit: ITV News

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found 12 days after she went missing.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 9 July.

He is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum, of Binnie Street, Bradford.

Somaiya Begum Credit: West Yorkshire Police

She went missing on Saturday, 25 June. Her body was found on Fitzwilliam Street, within a mile of her home, on Wednesday, 6 July.

An 81 year old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.