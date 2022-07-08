A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found 12 days after she went missing.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 9 July.

He is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum, of Binnie Street, Bradford.

Somaiya Begum Credit: West Yorkshire Police

She went missing on Saturday, 25 June. Her body was found on Fitzwilliam Street, within a mile of her home, on Wednesday, 6 July.

An 81 year old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.