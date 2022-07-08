Tributes after death of 'world's most allergic boy'

Tributes have been paid following the death of a man who became known as the "world's most allergic boy".

Paul Braithwaite, from Grimsby, was the only Brit in history to be diagnosed with eosinophilic gastroenteropathy.

The incredibly rare condition caused him to suffer vomiting and rashes after contact with sunlight, grass, fabric, dust and animals. He also had to avoid several types of food.

It also stunted Paul's growth, meaning he was the size of an average 11-year-old when he died in hospital in Hull this week at the age of 20.

His mother Kelly Thornton said, despite his trials, Paul made the best of his life.

"He took everything in his stride, nothing got him down, he just made a joke out of everything," she said.

But as he grew older he became more self-conscious because of the condition of his skin and began to lock himself in his bedroom.

"He had such complex needs and was so embarrassed by everything that he didn't want others to see him," Kelly said.

"It was hard to see as his mum as I never thought he should be ashamed of himself. He did have one friend who came a couple of hours a week, but he was mainly in his own little world, which he liked."

A football-mad youngster who was a mascot at Grimsby Town, Paul's plight struck a chord with big sporting names.

He received a letter from former England football manager Fabio Capello and met snooker player Jimmy White and television presenter Eamonn Holmes paid for astroturf to be laid in his garden.

Kelly said: "We were inseparable, I stayed by his side continuously. He wasn't ready to go, that's what makes it so bad."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the family.

What is eosinophilic gastroenteritis?

E e osinophilic gastroenteritis is a gastrointestinal condition characterised by chronic digestive symptoms, such as abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, and more.

It affects roughly one in 10,000 people.

The term eosinophilic refers to the presence of a type of white blood cell called eosinophils, which plays an important role in the immune system response.

Under normal circumstances, eosinophils remain within tissue and is only released when an immune response is triggered.

But in people with eosinophilic gastroenteritis, the eosinophils infiltrate the digestive tract and cause inflammation.

Symptoms include trouble swallowing, indigestion, heartburn, chest pain and abdominal pain. In children it can stunt development.

