Two parents who neglected their five children for years making them live in squalor with human excrement smeared on the walls, have been jailed.

Lee Carnell, 32, and his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Lamb, 33, admitted a series of child cruelty offences against four girls and a boy.

Lamb was the mother of all of them and Carnell was the father of the youngest three.

Authorities found the children - all under 12 - in the house in Hull which had no carpets, glass on the floor, dirty nappies everywhere, lots of flies and mouldy food. There were only four beds for seven people.

The court heard how one of the girls had been assaulted and the boy banned from using the toilet at night so had to urinate in his room.

Both defendants smoked weed in front of the children in the house and garden.

Lee Carnell spent £40 a week on cannabis. Credit: MEN Media

Richard Thompson, prosecuting, said: "It is neglect over years, not weeks. It's neglect of their emotional needs.

"For these children, moving on is going to take many years in terms of the physical harm they have suffered and, more importantly, the emotional harm they have suffered."

He said police were alerted in July 2019 after concerns were raised about the children and they were taken into protective care and foster care.

He said the eldest girl had nearly been punched in the face by Carnell, a mixed martial arts fighter, but the blow had missed and hit a wall, causing a hole in it.

The teeth of one of the girls were "grossly decayed" and in a "dismal" state. All the children's teeth had been neglected and needed work to rectify them.

There had been numerous missed medical appointments for them, their eyes had not been tested and they were not up to date with vaccinations.

They had poor school records and were up to 18 months or two years behind where they should be in their progress.

The eldest girl was a "scared girl" who felt anger at what had happened to her. During one incident, Lamb put her hand over her mouth and she had pulled her hair.

Sarah Lamb had been laughing and joking before going into court. Credit: MEN Media

Another girl had a limited vocabulary, struggled to put words together and would "gorge" herself eating.

"Her reading and writing skills were very poor," said Mr Thompson. She had a perforated ear drum from infections that had not been treated.

A third girl could not read, write or spell, while the boy got flustered easily and had some behaviour issues as a result of the neglect he had suffered.

Carnell - who became notorious as a cage-fighting rapper - later told police that the couple did not have a vacuum cleaner and the reason the house smelled was because of a water leak problem. The bottom of the fridge had melted and that was why there was slime.

"He admitted the property was not a good or safe place for children," said Mr Thompson. "He said that the house being in such a state was not his fault."

Carnell who spent £40 a week on cannabis admitted swearing in front of the children but denied punching the eldest girl, although he admitted causing a hole in the wall.

Lamb denied responsibility for the children's health issues but admitted smoking cannabis.

Carnell had convictions for dishonesty, possessing drugs, assaulting police, criminal damage, depositing waste and theft. Many of the offences were when he was a youth.

Lamb had no previous convictions but had four cautions for assault.

The neglect was said to have happened over a period of two-and-a-half years to four years. Credit: MEN Media

Richard Butters, mitigating, said: "The facts are awful, particularly when the victims are children. To mitigate the facts would be irresponsible and I don't intend to do so."

Carnell left his girlfriend and had decided to change his ways. He had been drug-free for three years, had been living in Coventry and had started an odd-job business.

"This defendant really has tried to move on from this dreadful phase of his life," said Mr Butters.

The home in Hull was "awful" and, on many occasions, he had been doing a reasonable job with the children.

"He was doing his best," said Mr Butters. "He fell short. He made some very bad errors and mistakes.

"I am not making any excuses about that. The parents tried to do some reasonable things with the children within their capabilities. The impact on the children, he finds very hard to live with."

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, representing Lamb, said that the defendant had not had any contact with Carnell recently and this had a significant positive impact on her life and she had managed to stabilise her mental health.

She was now drug-free after a previous cannabis addiction.

Lamb now had a baby son after becoming pregnant again. She did not have any contact with the other five children.

"The defendant has made great progress and great strides in her life," said Miss Kioko-Gilligan.

"She is working with social services and is on the right path to becoming a decent, good parent." Lamb was deemed as a low risk of re-offending.

Judge Peter Kelson QC said: "There was cannabis located in areas within reach of the children, little food in the cupboards, mould visible on food, no carpeting, with glass on the floor, only four beds available for seven people, with no bedding and dirty nappies everywhere. It's a description of squalor."

The neglect was said to have happened over a period of two-and-a-half years to four years, although the defence claimed it was for only two-and-a-half years.

"The pair of you were responsible for bringing up these five children and your neglect of them was such that they suffered badly," said Judge Kelson.

"All five children were 18 months behind in their development. The prosecution contend that this is serious neglect.

"It's plainly a case of the utmost gravity. In so many ways, these children have been damaged and damaged badly.

"It's an assault without a beating in many ways. It's assault by neglect. Appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.

"This is a case requiring a deterrent sentence. It's a case where parenting has fallen so far below the acceptable standard."

Carnell, who pleaded guilty at a very late stage, was jailed for two years.

Lamb, of Wexford Avenue, Hull, was jailed for 18 months. She had been laughing and joking before going into court.

"You will have served your prison sentence long before your children have recovered from your harm," said Judge Kelson.