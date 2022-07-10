Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial site on Clay Wheels Lane in Sheffield.

Crews were called to the scene at 8.20am on Sunday 10 July. People in the area reported a loud bang coming from the industrial site, which South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed was a cylinder exploding inside a building.

In a statement, they said: "A cylinder has exploded in the building which was the loud bang that has been reported in the area.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the explosion.

"A 200m cordon is currently in place around the building."

Due to the large amount of smoke coming from the fire, people living nearby are being urged to keep doors and windows closed. A cordon is also in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team was at the scene providing medical support, but no one was seriously injured in the explosion.

The fire has now been extinguished, with one fire crew remaining at the scene.