Police in West Yorkshire have issued a warning about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after a man died in Batley.

Officers were called to an address on Bradford Road in the town on Saturday 9 July where they found the 40-year-old man dead.

Two other men were taken to hospital and are seriously ill.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed but officers have issued a warning to the public over the possibility of a ‘rogue’ batch of drugs in circulation in the area.

DI Simon Reddington of Kirklees District CID said: "We are in the process of establishing what has happened here and cannot rule out that this tragic death and the illness suffered by these males were connected to a possible rogue batch of illegal drugs."

Credit: WYP

"This may include so-called cannabis edible drugs."

"I would urge people to reconsider before using illicit substances – the dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk.

"People who take drugs don’t always know what’s in them, the effects they may have or where they have come from."

Anyone who is taken unwell after taking illegal drugs is urged to seek urgent medical attention. In an emergency, call for an ambulance by dialling 999.