Police are investigating after reports a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday 10 July.

Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am following reports that a number of people had been injured.

Officers say the car also caused damage to a building before driving off. The vehicle believed to have been involved has since been located and recovered by police.

Shoreham Street remains closed as officers carry out an investigation into what happened. At this stage, police don't believe the incident to be terrorism related, and say there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call police on 101. South Yorkshire Police is also asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.