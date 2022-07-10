Six people were left injured after a vehicle was used to "deliberately" target a crowd in a hit-and-run attack in Sheffield city centre, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am today, Sunday 10 July, following reports that a number of people had been injured, after a vehicle ploughed into them.

It also collided with a building, before leaving the scene.

The car caused damage to a building before driving off

Pictures from Sheffield Online show damage to the glass front of the building.

Det Insp Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said six people had been treated for injuries.

He said: "Those injuries range from walking wounded to more serious, but thankfully at this time nobody appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

"There could well be more people who suffered minor injuries last night who did not seek medical treatment. I’d urge those people to contact us so our officers can speak with you and provide any support that you may need."

He added: "At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage.

"This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible."

He appealed for witnesses, and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Shoreham Street, which was closed for investigations, has now been re-opened.

