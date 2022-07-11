Breaking News
Body of teenage boy recovered from Aire and Calder Navigation canal near Wakefield
The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a canal in West Yorkshire.
Police were called at 2.11pm today, Monday 11 July, to a report of concern for the safety of a person in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands, near Wakefield.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.
"Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of a teenager from the Wakefield area.
"His family have been informed and are receiving support."
Enquiries are ongoing.