The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a canal in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at 2.11pm today, Monday 11 July, to a report of concern for the safety of a person in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands, near Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.

"Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of a teenager from the Wakefield area.

Emergency services at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are receiving support."

Enquiries are ongoing.