Skip to content

Breaking News

Body of teenage boy recovered from Aire and Calder Navigation canal near Wakefield

Teenage boy's body pulled from Aire and Calder canal
Emergency Services were called to the Aire and Calder Navigation.

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a canal in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at 2.11pm today, Monday 11 July, to a report of concern for the safety of a person in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands, near Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.

"Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of a teenager from the Wakefield area.

Emergency services at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are receiving support."

Enquiries are ongoing.