The Great Yorkshire Show returns this week with brand new shows and classes set to take place to mark the 163rd anniversary of the event.

For the very first time, the show will host Sheep Dog Trials taking place twice a day in the Main Ring as well as a host of other activities across four days - Tuesday, 12 July till Friday, 15 July.

Tickets for the show are now sold out and will not be available to purchase at the gate. Doors open at 8am and close at 6pm each day.

Farmers from across the world will gather in Harrogate to see the best in the business and exchange ideas.

Courtesy of Christine Talbot and Daniel Thwaites this year's show will introduce a new stage for them to perform on.

Ms Talbot will host a chat show with a different farming celebrity each day including JB Gill from boy band JLS on Wednesday, and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Friday.

On the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) stage some of the top animals will compete in popular cattle competitions that will attract a variety of international interest this year.

There will be around 350 competitive sheep classes, including two new national breed shows this year for the Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset and Valais Blacknose Sheep societies.

The event will also feature brand-new show jumping classes.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place at this year's show:

Sheep Shearing

Shoemaking

Wool Fleeces

Art Show

Game Cookery Theatre

Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stick-making demonstrations

Pig Rings: Traditional Breed classes

Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition

Cattle Rings: Beef Breed Classes and many more.

The Great Yorkshire Showground is based on the A661 Wetherby Road south of Harrogate. Credit: Great Yorkshire Show

How to get to the show:

Shuttlebus

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, operates a free return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station, next to the Railway Station, to the Showground starting daily at 7:30am until 6:30pm.

Wheelchair access will be limited on the service.

Buses depart every 20 minutes from the town centre and the service will be free.

There will be no service from Hornbeam Park station.

A direct route from Hornbeam Park station to the Showground is now available via the Showground Greenway and this will be signed over the show days.

Bus

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, will be running the number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby every 30 mins and goes right past to the showground entrance.

There will be no need to catch the shuttle bus from Harrogate.

Train

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York.

Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate and every hour between York and Harrogate. Then use the free shuttle bus.

Bikes

Secure bike parking is available at Blue Gate and White Gate.

A traffic management steward will assist you in finding these entrances.

Parking