The Met Office has issued a rare "extreme heat" warning for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The amber warning means exceptionally high temperatures are possible, leading to potential widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

Temperatures will build again later this week and over the weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday, with the mercury set to hit of 35C (95F) in some parts of the country.

The warning highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, and not just the most vulnerable.

In its guidance, the Met Office said: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."

Most of England is covered by the Met Office amber warning of extreme heat on Sunday 17 July Credit: Met Office

It said substantial changes in working practices and daily routines would likely be required and there was an increased risk of water safety incidents as more people head to coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

There would also be possible delays on roads and road closures and cancellations to rail and air travel.

The latest weather forecast for North, West and South Yorkshire

The latest weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

A traffic lights weather warning system is used by the Met Office - the lowest rating is a yellow, and that means people should be aware.Amber means be prepared.

