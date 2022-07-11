Police searching for missing 29-year-old woman have launched a murder inquiry after the discovery of a body in undergrowth.

Abi Fisher, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, was last seen at her home shortly before midnight on Friday, 8 July.

At the time West Yorkshire Police said her disappearance was "completely out of character".

The body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, 10 July. The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of Miss Fisher and her family has been informed.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Chief Supt Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi.

"We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

"The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation."

He appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dash cam footage who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, 9 July.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.