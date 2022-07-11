Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams and her partner, Ella Baig, have announced the birth of their baby boy.

In a joint social media post with her partner, Leeds-born Adams, who was victorious at the London 2012 Olympic Games and starred in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, said they felt "instant love" for the baby, who they have yet to name but who already has his own Instagram account.

They said: "We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.

"The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow."

The couple, who announced they were expecting a child in February, revealed their son was born on Saturday morning. They posted a picture of the two of them shortly after his birth, along with a shot of the soles of his feet.

Nicola and Ella with their new born baby. Credit: Twitter/@NicolaAdamsOBE

In a statement, Adams added: "We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella."

Earlier this year the couple revealed the news they were having a baby together and shared their first scan.

The couple shared a scan picture earlier this year.

The Olympian, 39, who was awarded an OBE for her services to boxing, and her blogger partner, 24, have been together for four years and revealed their baby news in February.

The couple had been trying to have a baby for three years, using Nicola’s egg and a sperm donor who resembles Ella.

The couple had been trying for a baby for three years. Credit: PA

The newborn may only just be getting used to his new surroundings, but he already has a social media presence, with almost 1,500 followers on Instagram.

The account's profile, which was set up before he was born, says: "I can’t wait to share all of my adventures with you when I’m finally here!"