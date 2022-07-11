A serial conman told shop staff his son had died from cancer in the latest in a catalogue of more than 130 fraud offences.

Simon Porter tried to "play on the good nature" of people with "elaborate stories" designed to secure bogus refunds for items he had not bought, Hull Crown Court heard.

The 47-year-old, whose 215 previous convictions included 134 fraud-related offences, appeared in court for sentencing after admitting five offences of fraud in May.

One of the incidents was in a Tesco in Beverley, East Yorkshire, when he secured a £129 refund for an ice cream machine after a bogus story about the death of an acquaintance.

He made £109 after a similar story in relation to a pressure washer he falsely claimed to have bought in an Aldi supermarket.

On another occasion he told staff in an Asda store that he was returning pans he had bought for his mother, who he claimed had died. But he was challenged and left empty-handed.The latest offence happened on 31 May, when Porter visited a WH Smith in Beverley and went to the till with two board games.

He claimed he had bought them for his son, who had died of cancer but was denied a refund. He was arrested on 9 June, when he said that he carried out the frauds to feed a heroin and crack cocaine addiction.Nigel Clive, mitigating, said: "He did what he knew best and went directly back into his old offending habits, making up elaborate stories."Judge Peter Kelson QC told Porter: "You have used your current technique in the past. It's your go-to method. You play on the good nature of good people. It's as bad as shoplifting. It's the same effect in terms of loss to the stores."What was particularly repulsive about your offending is the grotesque lies you would tell these good people to play on their heart strings to try to get them to bend the rules."

Porter, of Bachelor Street, Hull, was jailed for eight months.

