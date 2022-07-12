A long-running strike on Arriva buses in Yorkshire will resume on Wednesday morning after Unite members voted to reject a new pay deal.

Union members walked out for four weeks last month, disrupting services across the region.

The strike was suspended on 30th June for members to vote on an improved pay offer from Arriva.

But 53.7% of the union's members have now rejected the deal meaning the strike will resume at 2am on Wednesday July 13.

Arriva say it is "appalling" the strike has been resumed at such short notice.

Unite walked out on an indefinite strike on 6th June

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have rejected Arriva’s offer – it must come back with an improved one. As part of a global transport giant, it can afford to do so."

The strike will affect Arriva Yorkshire depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: "For Unite to call this indefinite strike in Yorkshire with just hours’ notice is appalling. Customers who will be relying on buses to travel will be seriously inconvenienced with no warning provided. And for such damaging action to be taken when half of the drivers have not voted to support returning to strike action is shocking."

"We are deeply frustrated on behalf of all our customers and the communities we serve for the disruption they face.

"Following extensive negotiations, we have already put forward a fair and generous offer which helps address the cost of living challenge, despite passenger numbers being lower than before the pandemic."