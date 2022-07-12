Jonny Brownlee pulls out of Commonwealth Games due to fractured wrist

Jonny Brownlee has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover in time from a fractured wrist.

The 32-year-old, from Leeds, would have been a big medal hope for England in the individual triathlon and mixed relay but will not make it to the start line in Sutton Park.

Brownlee broke his elbow in a bike crash during the Leeds round of the World Triathlon Championship Series a month ago but has since learned he damaged his wrist as well.

Brownlee wrote on Instagram: "I’m gutted to announce that I won’t be racing in the Commonwealth Games.

"I have been struggling with my wrist since my crash in Leeds and a recent scan revealed I have a scaphoid fracture. I have no other option than to wear a cast for four weeks.

"Home games don’t come around very often and I gave everything to be there and fit to race. After a month of suffering on the turbo I ran out of time and luck!

"I will be supporting Team England all the way. I wish all athletes the best of luck! Enjoy racing in front of an amazing home crowd, it’s a massive honour!"

Brownlee has three Commonwealth medals – an individual silver and relay gold from Glasgow in 2014 and a relay silver from Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde, who went on to win in Leeds and will be taking part in Birmingham, apologised for causing the crash.

Individual Olympic silver medallists Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown will lead English hopes at this summer’s Games.

