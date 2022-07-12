A woman who left her paralysed cat "wincing in pain" in a bin store – just four minutes' walk from her nearest clinic – has been banned for life from keeping animals.

Michelle Cunliffe, 46, from Holbeck in Leeds, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to her black cat, Felix, after she was found by the RSPCA helpless and unable to use her hind legs.

The charity was called in September last year after a member of the public raised concerns for the cat's welfare.

When they arrived, inspectors found her unable to stand and wincing in pain when touched, in a bin store near Cunliffe's former home in Stanley Road. A check of the animal's microchip revealed Cunliffe lived close by.

Inspector Kris Walker said: "The bin store we found the cat in was just three or four feet away from the defendant’s property, while she was a four-minute walk away from a PDSA clinic."

Felix was found underweight and unable to use her hind legs. Credit: RSPCA

Cunliffe admitted Felix had not received veterinary care.

The cat was eventually put to sleep because of her poor condition.

Cunliffe was banned from keeping animals, told to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days as part of a 2 month community order, fined £100, and was made to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Inspector Walker added: "We would always urge people who may be having difficulties paying vets’ bills to seek advice.

"Even if you are unsure you should contact your vets and speak to them. If you are worried about the finances, many vets provide packages to help manage the costs and ensure pets receive regular check-ups and preventative treatments."

