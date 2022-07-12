Man arrested after vehicle hit crowd on Shoreham Street in Sheffield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly driving into a crowd of people in Sheffield.
Eight people were injured when a vehicle collided with them on Shoreham Street in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning. A building was also damaged.
The vehicle then drove off.
Three of the victims suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five others had minor injuries.
A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to call them on 101.