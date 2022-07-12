A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly driving into a crowd of people in Sheffield.

Eight people were injured when a vehicle collided with them on Shoreham Street in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning. A building was also damaged.

The vehicle then drove off.

The car caused damage to a building before driving off

Three of the victims suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five others had minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to call them on 101.