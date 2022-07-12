Man charged with murder of West Yorkshire woman Abi Fisher

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing from Castleford.

Abi Fisher, 29, was last seen at her home shortly before midnight on Friday, 8 July.

At the time West Yorkshire Police said her disappearance was "completely out of character".

Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, 10 July.

Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday 13 July.