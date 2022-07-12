A mother accused of torturing her son to death has told a jury: "I've received my punishment already."

Agnieska Kalinowska is on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of the murder of 16-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski.

He died on 13 August last year from complications caused by multiple untreated rib fractures after months of assaults at his home in Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Kalinowska, 35, and her partner and co-accused, Andrzej Latoszewski, 36, both deny murder.

Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieska Kalinowska are both accused of murder.

Latoszewski has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Kalinowska has admitted child cruelty. She has previsouly told the court she was forced to take part in assaulting Sebastian by Latoszewski.

'I've lost Sebastian'

The court has already heard how Latoszewski told police Sebastian may have suffered his fatal injuries by falling out of a tree.

Facing a final day of questioning in her defence, Kalinowska admitted that she had lied to police after Sebastian's death about what caused her son's injuries.

Jason Pitter QC put it to her that she also lied to the court by saying that she thought Sebastian's treatment was "reasonable punishment".

He said: "You were lying to protect yourself."

Speaking through an interpreter, Kalinowska replied: "I was thinking at the time about my safety because I was scared of Andrzej. In fact, I received my punishment already. Not just the sentence of prison I'm going to be given, but the fact I've lost Sebastian."

The house where Sebastian Kalinowski died. Credit: ITV News

The jury has been told that Sebastian suffered catastrophic injuries after a prolonged period of abuse at the hands of his parents. He was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on and assaulted with weapons including a bed slat and a balustrade. He was also whipped with a cable.

Sebastian, who died less than a year after moving from his native Poland, was a "model student" at North Huddersfield Trust School.

But the court has heard the attacks, which also involved gruelling exercise "drills", were inflicted on Sebastian as punishment for supposed misbehaviour including playing truant from school, lying, and failure to do his homework. The prosecution say his treatment amounted to "torture".

Many of the incidents were caught on CCTV cameras installed by the couple in their house. The prosecution says they were designed to monitor Sebastian.

The court has heard how, on the day Sebastian died, the couple waited two-and-a-half hours to call for an ambulance after finding him unconscious.

Mr Pitter put it to Kalinowska that the delay was to allow them to concoct a story about what had happened – a claim she denied.

Mr Pitter asked: "Why didn't you, between the two of you, call an ambulance?"

Kalinowska said she thought Latoszewski had called 999. When asked if she was "concerned" that an ambulance had not arrived, she said: "I was feeling very bad at this time, probably I did have a seizure at this time."

The prosecution and defence have finished their evidence. The trial resumes on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.