Police have interviewed a teenage boy after a schoolgirl suffered a brain injury and was placed in an induced come after an incident in a school playground.

The family of 13-year-old Neeka Atkinson claim she was deliberately lifted up and dropped head-first onto concrete at Archbishop Sentamu Academy, in Hull, on Friday 8 July.

Neeka was initially conscious, but began fitting and was taken to hospital, where she was placed in an induced coma.

He sister, Alisha said: "They found that she had a big blood clot on her brain. Within minutes she was rushed to surgery that she was in for four hours."

Neeka Atkinson before her injury. Credit: MEN Media

She said Neeka had since regained consciousness, but could only use the right side of her face and was struggling to speak.

She said she had asked her grandmother if she was "dead" because her body was not functioning.The school's executive principal Helen Winn said: "We are all desperately worried about our 13-year-old student following an incident last week.

"All our thoughts are with her, her family and her friends at this very difficult time."We are enormously grateful for the outstanding work of our healthcare professionals who we know are doing all they can for her.

"Because of the police involvement in the case, we are unable to say anything further at this stage."

Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull

Humberside Police confirmed they are investigating.

A force spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are underway after a 13-year-old girl suffered a serious injury in an incident at a Hull school on Friday 8 July.

"We were called shortly after 4pm with reports that the girl had been taken to hospital for treatment following an incident earlier that day."Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of the investigation a teenage boy was interviewed to establish the circumstances.

"The girl remains in hospital in a stable condition."

