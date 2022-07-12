Residents of six properties have had to be re-homed after a cracked gas pipe caused an explosion in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to Ovenden Crescent in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 12 July.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire had spread from a shed to properties on the street via fractured gas main shortly before 3.30am, affecting six homes.

Emergency services were called to Ovenden Crescent in the early hours. Credit: ITV News

A man and a woman in their 50s were treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesperson said the gas board attended "following a gas explosion and re-housing [was] requested for residents from six properties".