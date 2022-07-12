A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a one-year-old girl fell from a first floor window in Lincoln.

The girl was found conscious and breathing at a property in Lincoln Avenue yesterday, 11 July.

She was taken to hospital and was later discharged. Lincolnshire Police said there were no serious concerns for her health.

A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested. Both have been released on bail.

The police are asking people not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident while they carry out investigations.

