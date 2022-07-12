The uncle of a woman who was found dead 11 days after she went missing has appeared in court accused of her murder.

Somaiya Begum, who was 20, was last seen at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on Saturday, 25 June.

She was reported missing the following day, but her body was found in Fitzwilliam Street, in Bradford, on Wednesday, 6 July.

The body of Somaiya Begum was found on Fitzwilliam Street. Credit: ITV News

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, is charged with murder. Mr Khan, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and made his first appearance at the Crown court on Tuesday, 12 July.The court heard Somaiya was Mr Khan's niece.

Mr Khan was remanded into custody ad will appear in court again on 19 September. A provisional trial date was set for 20 February next year.

Four other people arrested by police have been released under investigation.