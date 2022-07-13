Fire crews are fighting a fire at a recycling plant in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to a commercial building on Ginhouse Lane, in Musbrough, Rotherham at around 11.05am.

There are currently 14 fire engines at the scene to tackle the fire which involves a large amount of recycling equipment.

The fire involves a large amount of recycling equipment. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire services are continuing to tackle the fire. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

There were initially six fire engines at the scene, but due to the size of the fire further assistance was requested.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Please avoid the area if you can and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once it is fully extinguished.